UPDATE March 4, 2020 12:33 a.m.
Law enforcement in the area tell crews on scene that they will be knocking on doors asking neighbors to evacuate their homes.
UPDATE March 3, 2020 10:45 p.m.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff, a Post Falls Police officer has been shot after responding to a house for someone regarding a misdemeanor warrant.
Officials said the officer was shot below the vest and successfully went through surgery.
The suspect has barricaded themselves inside the house and SWAT teams are at the scene working to negotiate with the shooter.
Officials said there is no threat to the public.
HUGE police presence in Post Falls. Police telling me it’s an active crime scene with no one in custody. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/XAjohvBuP2— KHQ Ayanna Likens (@alikensnews) March 4, 2020
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to police, the scene in Post Falls is an active crime scene with no one in custody.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, they have never seen this many police cars at a scene before. Military style vehicles are also arriving at the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POST FALLS, Idaho - There is heavy police activity in Post Falls on 1st Avenue and Bentley.
Police have the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area.
We have a crew on the way and are working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received.
