UPDATE 9:10 p.m.:
Power is slowly being restored to the Inland Northwest after thousands lost electricity.
According to the Avista outage map, they still have over 600 customers without power across Lewiston, Bovil, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, Priest River, and the Colville area.
Currently in Spokane there are only 44 customers without power.
Kootenai Electric is also slowly restoring power to residents in North Idaho around the southern part of Lake Coeur d'Alene. Currently, slightly over 70 customers are effected.
Previously 550 Inland Power customers were without power which is now down to 72 customers.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 8:40 P.M.:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents around the Inland Northwest continue to be hit by a number of different power outages after another October snowfall.
According to the Avista outage map, there are 37 separate incidents effecting over 2,600 customers.
Effected areas include Lewiston, Bovil, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane, Priest River, and the Colville area.
Click here to view the Avista Outage map.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents around the Inland Northwest have been hit by a number of different power outages following yet another October snowfall.
On Monday, October 28, as the snow came down, hundreds of Avista, Inland Power & Light and Kootenai Electric customers were left in the dark.
In North Idaho, more than 2,000 Kootenai Electric customers around the southern half of Lake Coeur d'Alene lost power.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 550 Inland Power & Light customers are in the dark Monday night.
There were 546 Inland Power customers impacted by an outage in the Valleyford area.
About 330 Avista customers near Rockford were also left without power on Monday night. That outage was officially attributed to weather.
