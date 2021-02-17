police lights

UPDATE:

According to Post Falls Police, the missing girl was located. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

POST FALLS, Idaho - The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing juvenile. 

Chloe Gentry left her home near Falls Park around 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

Gentry was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and "Ugg" type winter boots. 

If you have seen Gentry you are asked to call Post Falls Police at 208-773-3517 reference case number 21PF04131.

Tags