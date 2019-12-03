Update: The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Sarah Macdonald has been located safely.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies are attempting to find 26-year-old Sarah Macdonald after she walked away from a group home Monday morning.
According to the Sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home in the 83000 block of E. Nora Ave. An employee said Macdonald left the residence on foot at approximately 11:00 a.m. and has not returned.
They said it is unlike Macdonald to stay away for long periods of time and are concerned due to her medical needs.
Macdonald is described as a black woman, 5'04" tall, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black/white fleece jacket, a blue T-shirt, black leggings and light tan boots.
Deputies searched the area but have not been able to find her and it's not known where she may have gone.
Anyone who's seen Macdonald or who might know where she is is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233, reference case #10170074.
