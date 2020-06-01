UPDATE June 1, 10:16 PM:
The 70 plus protesters who broke curfew for two hours in downtown Spokane have all left.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE June 1, 9:57 PM:
According to KHQ Crews, police have blocked off South Washington Street north of the river at West North River Drive.
About 70 protests are beginning to disperse after breaking the 8:15 curfew.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE June 1, 8:22 PM:
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward enacts a curfew for downtown Spokane for the second night in a row.
According to the City of Spokane, the curfew began at 8:15 p.m.
"Everyone is ordered to leave downtown," the release from the city said.
According to the City of Spokane, the large group of protesters in downtown have become aggressive towards motorists.
