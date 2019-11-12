UPDATE:
Pullman Police have confirmed to KHQ the identity of the student as Samuel Martinez, 19, of Bellevue. He was a freshman.
Police are still investigating the details surrounding the student's death.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Tuesday afternoon, Washington State University released a statement regarding the death of a student at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
In the statement they wrote:
It is with great sadness that Washington State University announces the loss of one of its students. Earlier today, the Pullman, WA Police Department confirmed the death of a 19-year-old male student at the Alpha Tau Omega house, an off-campus fraternity. The University extends its deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heart-breaking situation.
The University is actively providing counseling and other support to the student’s family, fraternity members and classmates. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time of personal sorrow.
WSU counselors and Student Affairs staff have met with those most closely affected by this tragic loss. Other students in need of support should contact the Office of the Dean of Students or the Counseling and Psychological Services staff at Cougar Health Services.
In response to this situation, all fraternities and sororities within the WSU Greek community have self-imposed an immediate suspension of all social events for the remainder of the semester. Washington State University will be working with the Pullman Police Department and the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity in the coming days to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Today, however, we are focused on supporting the student’s family and our University community.
Members of the Cougar community who wish to extend their condolences should contact the Office of the Dean of Students at deanofstudents@wsu.edu.
The WSU Interfraternity Council also released a statement on Twitter writing in part,"we remind the community that a crucial part of being a member of a fraternal organization is being present and caring for one another."
An official statement on behalf of the IFC Council. This is the only statement the IFC will be making at this time. pic.twitter.com/8O7XrfSYkn— WSU IFC (@WSUIFC) November 13, 2019
Pullman Police posted on Facebook writing, "If you believe that a life may be in danger as the result of an accidental overdose, never hesitate to seek immediate medical attention."
Police have not yet released anymore information regarding the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - According to Pullman Police, they are investigating after a Washington State University fraternity member at Alpha Tau Omega died early Tuesday morning.
Pullman Police and Fire crews were dispatched to 710 NE Linden St at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday as a 19-year-old frat member appeared unconscious and wasn't breathing. Frat members had been performing CPR until medics arrived.
Medics determined the man was deceased and preliminary investigations indicate the death may be alcohol related. The Whitman County Coroner responded to determine the official manner and cause of death.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office Chaplain and the Office of the Dean of Students at WSU responded to offer student support and counseling. The investigation is ongoing.
Just hours before the death, the fraternity posted a message of condolence to another fraternity member, from San Diego State University, that died in an alcohol related incident.
