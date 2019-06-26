UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: Avista's online outage map now shows just over 1,100 people are still without power across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.
Kooteani Electric Cooperative is showing just over 70 people are still without power in their service area.
There are still no numbers on how many people are without power in the Grant County PUD service area.
KHQ has now learned that power is out for residents in Grant County. The exact number of Grant County PUD customers without power at this moment is not available.
Due to the storm we have numerous customers without power. Most outages are in the Moses Lake and Warden area. Tree branches have blown into power lines and we have other lighting related issues as well. Multiple crews responding. It will take time to get all power restored— Grant PUD (@GrantPUD) June 27, 2019
Kooteani Electric Cooperative is reporting 210 customers are without power.
Avista's outage map is now reporting that just over 1,400 customers across Eastern Washington and North Idaho are still without power.
Washington Avista outages have been reported in Northport, WA, Leadpoint, WA, Colville, WA, Clarkston, WA, near the Spokane International Airport and the Spokane Valley.
Idaho Avista outages have been reported Hayden, ID, Post Falls, ID, Southeast of Coeur d'Alene, ID, St. Maries, ID, Bovill, ID, Elk River, ID, North of Kendrick, ID, Juliaetta, ID, Lewiston, ID, Lapwai, ID, Cardiff Mill, ID, near Greer, ID, Ahsahka, ID, Orofino, ID.
Many of the outages are still under investigation.
To check the status of your outage, you can visit the Avista Outage Map.
To report an outage, call (800) 227-9187. Click here for more information on what to do if you face a power outage.