UPDATE: The box truck has been removed from under the overpass on Stevens St. between 1st and 2nd Ave. Traffic is moving through the area normally.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The right two lanes of Stevens St. between 1st and 2nd Ave. in Downtown Spokane are blocked due to a box truck that's fully stuck under a train overpass.
Air has been let out of the truck's tires to help remove it out from the underpass.
A tow truck is currently on scene working to remove the stuck truck. Right now there is no estimated time for the right two lanes to be re-opened to traffic.
The left two lanes of Stevens St. are open to traffic at this time, but Spokane Police advise you avoid the area while the tow truck works to remove the truck.