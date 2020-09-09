UPDATE SEPT. 9 3:00 PM:
Multiple roads are closed due to the Bernard Fire that is burning near Bayview, Idaho.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the following roads and trails are closed.
- FSR 2707: from its intersection with Trail 6001 to the intersection with FSR 2707B
- FSR 2708
- FSR 2708A
- FSR 278A
- FSR 278B
- FSR 278D
- FSR 278E
- A portion of 2707UA (on NFS lands)
- A portion of Trail 37 (on NFS lands)
- Trail 2707A
The fire is 188 acres in size.
UPDATE SEPT. 7 9:40 PM:
According to Northern Lake Fire, air operations for the fire near Bayview are suspended for the night due to safety.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE SEPT. 7 9:15 PM:
According to the Northern Lakes Fire Public Information Officer, a fire is burning near Bayview.
The fire is burning on Bernard Peak.
Northern Lake Fire is asking residents to remain vigilant and be ready to go when an emergency alert is activated.
