UPDATE JUNE 29, 3:10 PM:
Rolling outages continue as the number of impacted customers rises to 2,772.
The first area where rolling outages were reported was in the Eagle Ridge area around 1 p.m. Avista said the outages are only set to last an hour but Eagle Ridge has been without power for over two hours.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE JUNE 29, 12:30 PM:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Outages are continuing across Spokane as 1,569 customers are without power in the Eagle Ridge area in south Spokane County.
An additional 800 customers are out in Country Homes.
The Avista outage map is citing "weather" as the reason for the power outage.
Monday night, the electric company announcing they will be using rolling blackouts to help relieve equipment.
