UPDATE: JUNE 4th at 12:30PM
Sandpoint Police say that both schools have been declared safe after a sweep through the buildings. No threat was detected.
They say that officers will be stationed at both buildings throughout the rest of the day as an extra precaution.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint High and Middle Schools were locked down Friday as a precautionary measure after a note was found in the girl's bathroom threatening a shooting.
In a post on Facebook, Sandpoint Police said it was completing a sweep of both the high school and middle school buildings before the lockdown will be lifted.
KHQ has a crew on the way to the scene and will have updates as soon as we learn new information.