UPDATE: Scene being cleared after five arrested at Spokane Valley home

UPDATE:
The scene is being cleared in Spokane Valley where SWAT responded to a home on the 1800 block of S. Bolivar.
According to Spokane Valley Police, five people were arrested and at least two of the people are possible suspects in a carjacking and robbery from earlier this week.
Arrests includes 25-year-old Cory Huska, 19-year-old Haley Bunkelman, 30-year-old Carnell Smith, 37-year-old Craig Beal and 25-year-old Kyle Craig.
The five were booked on multiple charges including misdemeanor warrant, felony warrants, possession of stolen vehicle and robbery.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A SWAT teams has a home surrounded in Spokane Valley near 17th and Bolivar.
According to officials, the SWAT team is assisting with the execution of a search warrant.
Roads in the immediate area are closed.
KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received.