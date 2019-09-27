UPDATE: Scene being cleared after five arrested at Spokane Valley home

UPDATE:

The scene is being cleared in Spokane Valley where SWAT responded to a home on the 1800 block of S. Bolivar

According to Spokane Valley Police, five people were arrested and at least two of the people are possible suspects in a carjacking and robbery from earlier this week.

Arrests includes 25-year-old Cory Huska, 19-year-old Haley Bunkelman, 30-year-old Carnell Smith, 37-year-old Craig Beal and 25-year-old Kyle Craig. 

The five were booked on multiple charges including misdemeanor warrant, felony warrants, possession of stolen vehicle and robbery. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A SWAT teams has a home surrounded in Spokane Valley near 17th and Bolivar. 

According to officials, the SWAT team is assisting with the execution of a search warrant. 

Roads in the immediate area are closed. 

KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received. 

