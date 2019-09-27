Police lights

UPDATE:

The scene is being cleared in Spokane Valley where SWAT responded to a home near 17th and Bolivar. 

Deputies tell KHQ that three people are detained. 

The search warrant for the home is related to a robbery in Spokane Valley a few days ago. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A SWAT teams has a home surrounded in Spokane Valley near 17th and Bolivar. 

According to officials, the SWAT team is assisting with the execution of a search warrant. 

Roads in the immediate area are closed. 

KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received. 

