UPDATE:
The scene is being cleared in Spokane Valley where SWAT responded to a home near 17th and Bolivar.
Deputies tell KHQ that three people are detained.
The search warrant for the home is related to a robbery in Spokane Valley a few days ago.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A SWAT teams has a home surrounded in Spokane Valley near 17th and Bolivar.
According to officials, the SWAT team is assisting with the execution of a search warrant.
Roads in the immediate area are closed.
KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received.