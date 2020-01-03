Update: The section of Bruce Rd. in Mead has reopened after crews cleared a disabled semi-truck.
The roadway is now open, thanks to the quick response & work of our partnering tow truck agencies and crews!" the Spokane County Sheriff's Office wrote.
Previous coverage: MEAD, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says Bruce Rd. has been closed in both directions between Mt. Spokane Dr. & E. Peone Rd. due to a disabled semi-truck.
The Sheriff's Office says crews are working to remove the truck, and that drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bruce Rd., between Mt. Spokane Park Dr. (Hwy. 206) & E. Peone Rd., is CLOSED in both directions while they remove a blocking disabled semi-truck. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area. #SCSO #Spokane #SpokaneValley #CdA #Mead #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/6v4Oi9yXDZ— SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) January 3, 2020
