UPDATE 10:40 PM:
According to Verizon customers, service has returned around 10:20 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 10:05 PM:
According to Verizon Spokesperson Heidi Flato, they are investigating and will get back to KHQ when they know what is causing the outage and when it will be restored.
According to KHQ viewers on social media, Verizon customers are experiencing the outage from eastern Montana all the way to Seattle.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 9:35 PM:
According to Downdetector, the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area is seeing an outage from Verizon.
KHQ viewers who use Verizon are also saying they are experiencing the wireless outage.
Verizon customers will not be able to dial 911 on cell phones and are recommended to use a landline.
KHQ has reached out to Verizon for information about what is causing the outage and when service will be back on.
