Road block

UPDATE: 

WSDOT crews have cleared several trees that fell onto Sherman Pass, blocking both directions. 

The roadway is reopen. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Downed trees are blocking SR 20 Sherman Pass in both directions. 

WSDOT East said the high winds knocked over four to five trees. 

Drivers should expect delays. WSDOT crews are en route to clear the trees from the roadway.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!