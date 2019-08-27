Update:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have determined a slick substance on the roadway was responsible for a motorcycle crash that caused a massive backup on I-90 Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 63-year-old Gordon Pyatt was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on the Interstate with his passenger, 62-year-old Laura Pyatt.

Gordon lost control of the motorcycle due to an unknown slick substance in the road. Both he and Laura were taken to Sacred Heart for their injuries. They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.