Update:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities have determined a slick substance on the roadway was responsible for a motorcycle crash that caused a massive backup on I-90 Tuesday.
According to Washington State Patrol, 63-year-old Gordon Pyatt was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on the Interstate with his passenger, 62-year-old Laura Pyatt.
Gordon lost control of the motorcycle due to an unknown slick substance in the road. Both he and Laura were taken to Sacred Heart for their injuries. They were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Three lanes of eastbound I-90 are backed up due to a motorcycle crash under the Hamilton Street exit overpass.
Car, tracks and tractor trailers stretch from the Hamilton Street exit through the Downtown Spokane core, reaching the I-90 and US Highway 2 interchange in the West Plains.
The cause of the accident and the condition of the rider involved is not known at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new details as they become available.