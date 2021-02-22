UPDATE, Monday 1:53 PM:
Stevens Pass is reopen after being closed Sunday night at 6 p.m.
WSDOT is requiring chains on all cars traveling over Stevens except AWD/4WD.
All three main mountain passes in central Washington are reopen.
UPDATE, Monday 12:06 PM:
Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass are open, according to WSDOT.
Stevens Pass remains closed. WSDOT said they will give another update around 2 p.m.
All three passes were closed Sunday night at 6 p.m. due to avalanche danger.
UPDATE, Sunday:
All three main Washington mountain passes are closed overnight due to weather conditions and avalanche danger.
The Washington State Department of Transportation closing White Pass along with Stevens and Snoqualmie.
The passes close Sunday at 6 p.m. There is no word on when they will reopen.
UPDATE:
According to WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass will also close overnight starting at 6 p.m. in additional to Stevens Pass.
White Pass over US-12 is currently being evaluated.
WSDOT said plan for delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing US 2 Stevens Pass overnight due to hazardous conditions.
WSDOT said avalanche control is scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. but they do not know when the pass will reopen.
Heavy rain is forecast this afternoon and throughout the night with it changing again to snow Monday morning.
