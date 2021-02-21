traffic alert

UPDATE:

According to WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass will also close overnight starting at 6 p.m. in additional to Stevens Pass. 

White Pass over US-12 is currently being evaluated. 

WSDOT said plan for delays. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing US 2 Stevens Pass overnight due to hazardous conditions. 

WSDOT said avalanche control is scheduled for Monday at 7 a.m. but they do not know when the pass will reopen. 

Heavy rain is forecast this afternoon and throughout the night with it changing again to snow Monday morning.

