UPDATE:
WSDOT officials estimate Snoqualmie Pass will open around 3 p.m. in both directions.
Crews are finishing a series of avalanche control missions and plows are finishing clearing the pass of snow and ice.
UPDATE:
The Washington State Department of Transportation is allowing people who are at Snoqualmie Pass recreation areas to leave through the closure points.
Officials are asking people to leave now or possibly face a night in a hotel.
"Please make a point to leave now and not wait it out," Snoqualmie Pass officials wrote on Twitter.
UPDATE:
Snoqualmie Pass will be closed overnight due to continuing snow and bad road conditions.
WSDOT said they will reassess the roads at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
There is no estimated time for when the pass will reopen.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Washington Department of Transportation said I-90 is closed in both directions between North Bend to Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger.
WSDOT says there is now estimated time for re-opening.
Forecasts call for the Cascade passes to receive between 10 and 20 more inches of snow between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
UPDATE: I-90 is now closed in both directions from MP 35 near North Bend to 106 near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions and avalanche danger. No ETA at this time.— Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 15, 2021
