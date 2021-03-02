UPDATE: Wednesday 12:00 PM
According to WSDOT, Snoqualmie Pass will reopen around 12:30 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tuesday 6:20 PM
Snoqualmie Pass is set to close Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews will be doing avalanche control.
Westbound closure will impact milepost 52 near the summit to milepost 70 near Easton.
Eastbound closure will impact milepost 34 near North Bend to milepost 47 near Denny Creek.
