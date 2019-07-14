UPDATE:
According to reports, some lanes on Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d'Alene are open.
One lane headed north is open to traffic and two lanes headed south are open to traffic.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There are reports of an abandoned motel on fire off Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene Sunday morning.
Coeur d’Alene Police and Firefighters are responding.
Traffic on Northwest Boulevard is blocked from Lakewood Drive to Mill Avenue.
KHQ is on the scene and information will be updated as it is received.