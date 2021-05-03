UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 6:40PM
The City of Spokane says that water is back on for the 30 or so homes that had been without it for a few hours, and that the scene at 61st and S. Yale is clear.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane city crews are on the scene of a water main break at 61st Ave and S. Yale St. Around 30 homes will remain without water until repairs are completed.
Crews have shut down the intersection, causing potential issues for parents picking up their kids from Moran Prairie Elementary.
