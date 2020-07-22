Information will be updated as it is received.
UPDATE, July 22 5:00 p.m.:
The South Pine Fire is burning at 100 acres.
The Incident Management Team said level 2 evacuations are in progress for parts of the area but did not specify where.
Level 2 evacuations means there is a risk to the area and residents should be ready to leave at a moments notice.
Air operations were suspended due to an unauthorized aircraft flying in the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE, July 22, 4:35 p.m.:
According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, a fire is burning southwest of Tonasket in Okanogan County.
The Incident Management Team said the South Pine Fire is 30 acres in size.
Both ground and air resources are on scene.
