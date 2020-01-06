UPDATE:
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes is investigating a deadly hit and run that occurred Monday night.
SPD said the area of Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours for the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Spokane Police, Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours as they investigate a hit and run.
Police said the accident is between a vehicle and pedestrian.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There is heavy police activity at the intersection of Trent Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, authorities are dealing with what appears to be a deadly accident.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received.
