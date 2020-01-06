Heavy police activity at Trent and Spokane Falls after accident

UPDATE: 

Spokane Police Department Major Crimes is investigating a deadly hit and run that occurred Monday night. 

SPD said the area of Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours for the investigation. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

According to Spokane Police, Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours as they investigate a hit and run. 

Police said the accident is between a vehicle and pedestrian.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

There is heavy police activity at the intersection of Trent Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard. 

According to KHQ crews at the scene, authorities are dealing with what appears to be a deadly accident. 

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received. 

Tags