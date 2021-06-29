Spokane Police is looking for a man who carjacked someone at 2nd and Thor, and may have tried carjacking someone else near 6th and Washington.
According to police, the suspect began arguing with a someone at 2nd and Thor, and then forced his way into her car and stole it, leaving her behind.
Police said the suspect then drove at a high rate of speed and crashed near 6th and Washington, on the South Hill. He may have tried carjacking someone else there, but as police showed up, he took off.
Spokane Police said the suspect's car at the crash scene was discovered to have been stolen in Oregon.
The suspect in the Oregon carjacking is 23-year-old Raul Arevalo.
Arevalo is described as a Hispanic male with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and no shirt. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and thin.
SPD said this description matches the suspect in the Spokane incidents.
Police are now using K9 units to check the area around Edwidge Woldson Park, where they believe he is hiding. Police are asking people to stay in their homes and avoid the area right now, as they believe he may be armed, dangerous and unwilling to go to jail.
If you see him you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.