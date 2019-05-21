CARLSBAD, Calif. - A local LEGO robotics team competed this past weekend at the First LEGO League Open in Legoland and won first place in the Robot Design Strategy and Innovation category.
Team C.A.T.S competed against 68 teams from around the globe.
Congratulations Team C.A.T.S!
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
A local LEGO robotics team is primed and ready for a competition at the First Lego League (FLL) invitational.
Team C.A.T.S. found success at the regional and state competitions earlier this year, and earned a spot to showcase their hard work on the global stage.
C.A.T.S. is an acronym that comes from the first names of each team member: Cole Bonawitz, Alice Rudders, Thomas Glavin, and Sasha Sharman.
The team builds and programs their robot to complete a series of tasks. They are judged on design, performance, a project associated with the theme of the competition and core values.
The FLL invitational takes place at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, CA this weekend.
Best of luck Team C.A.T.S.!