UPDATE:
The weather station at Spokane International Airport just recorded a temperature of 109 degrees, breaking the previous hottest temperature ever recorded in Spokane of 108 degrees.
According to KHQ's Blake Jensen, there is still time to add to that number with Tuesday likely reaching 110 degrees or 111 degrees.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - We have officially tied the record for the hottest recorded day on June 29.
The Spokane International Airport recorded 108 degrees at 3 p.m. and it could get even hotter.
Information will be updated as it is received.