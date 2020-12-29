UPDATE:
Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton has released a statement about the lawsuit the Culp for Governor Campaign is filing over the election.
In an email she wrote:
"I still have not been served yet. I expect that Mr. Culp’s complaints are similar to the allegations of voter fraud that he has been making in public.
To date, Mr. Culp has not provided evidence to me or my office to substantiate his voter fraud allegations. I urge anyone who has substantiated knowledge of voter or ballot fraud to provide the detailed evidence to the appropriate county elections official or to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Along with my fellow election officials, I take allegations of voter fraud seriously. If credible evidence is provided, we will investigate and evaluate. When appropriate, our findings will be forwarded to law enforcement and county prosecuting attorneys for their review and possible prosecution."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
At the beginning of December, the Culp for Governor Campaign filed a lawsuit in King County against Secretary of State Kim Wyman over the election and on Monday the number of lawsuits the campaign is filing has grown.
According to a post on Facebook, ten additional people will be sued by the campaign, including nine county auditors.
The county auditors include:
- Vicky Dalton - Spokane County Auditor
- Diana Bradrick - Whatcom County Auditor
- Sheilah Crider - Island County Auditor
- Sandy Perkins - Skagit County Auditor
- Kymber Waltmunson - King County Auditor
- Julie Anderson - Pierce County Auditor
- Mary Hall - Thurston County Auditor
- Paul Andrews - Kitsap County Auditor
- Greg Kimsey - Clark County Auditor
- Teresa Berntsen - Director of The Washington State Department of Licensing
It is not clear if these lawsuits have officially been filed or if the auditors have been served.
The Culp for Governor campaign is expected to release more details about the lawsuits on Tuesday.
We reached out to Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton who said she has not been served. Once she is served she will release a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.