UPDATE:
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, LTPM Cody Traber fell from the Wandermere Bridge while responding to a brush fire.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said from the fall he suffered a fatal wound.
SCSO said it appears to be a tragic accident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane Fire District 9 firefighter died Thursday while working a brush fire, according to officials.
The firefighter, LTPM Cody Traber, leaves behind a wife, four children and a family filled with fire professionals, according to a post from Spokane fire.
Traber was an 18-year veteran of the district. He also served with Stevens County fire, Cheney fire and the Department of Natural Resources.
No other details have been released at this time.