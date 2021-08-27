Traber

UPDATE: 

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, LTPM Cody Traber fell from the Wandermere Bridge while responding to a brush fire.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said from the fall he suffered a fatal wound.  

SCSO said it appears to be a tragic accident. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash - A Spokane Fire District 9 firefighter died Thursday while working a brush fire, according to officials. 

The firefighter, LTPM Cody Traber, leaves behind a wife, four children and a family filled with fire professionals, according to a post from Spokane fire. 

Traber was an 18-year veteran of the district. He also served with Stevens County fire, Cheney fire and the Department of Natural Resources. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

 