Update:
Snow crews with the City of Spokane are deicing and sanding in arterials, while continuing to plow residential areas Sunday morning.
According to the City of Spokane, a day and a half after initiating a full-city plow, things are moving along. A full plow takes three days.
The City is reminding residents to park on the odd side of the street.
Previous Coverage:
The city of Spokane Valley has initiated a full city plow.
According to the City of Spokane Valley - Municipal Government, there are 642 lane miles to plow and it will take about 48 hours to complete.
Click here to visit the valley's interactive plow map to track the status.