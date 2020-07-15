UPDATE:
A domestic violence and burglary suspect is behind bars after he attempted to flee from Spokane police by climbing on top of downtown businesses.
According to SPD, officers responded to the 3400 block of West Second Avenue where neighbors saw 28-year-old suspect Christopher Smith fighting with a woman who had an order against him. Smith was not on scene when officers arrived.
Thirty minutes after officers responded to the domestic violence call, officers responded to a burglary call where a witness saw Smith steal a woman's purse and assault her.
According to SPD, officers chased Smith for several blocks before he eventually climbed on top of the roof of 24 Taps.
Officers arrested Smith on the roof after he refused to come down.
He was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Felony DV No-Contact Order Violation, Robbery 2nd DV, Arson 1st DV, Residential Burglary DV, Burglary 1st DV, Malicious Mischief 3rd DV, and multiple additional DV No-Contact Order Violations.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a robbery suspect after he attempted to flee from authorities by climbing on top of a downtown business.
According to SPD, they were looking to serve a warrant for Christopher Smith after receiving info that he was in downtown Spokane. At around the same time, police responded to a strong-armed robbery in the area and realized it was Smith himself.
Officers said Smith then fled and climbed on top of the business 24 Taps. Police attempted to negotiate with him temporarily prior to using a Spokane Fire Department truck ladder to get up to the building and take him into custody without incident.
