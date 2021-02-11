UPDATE AT 7:27 PM
Spokane Police report that the missing woman has been found safely.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Police Department is currently searching for a missing elderly woman who has dementia and is feared to be walking around in the freezing temperatures.
78-year-old Jung Kang walked away from a business in the area of Nevada and Wellesley. She is also reportedly not dressed for the cold weather.
If she is still outside at this time, authorities say that is considered life-threatening.
She is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans. She does not speak English.
If you have any information or locate her, call 911.
