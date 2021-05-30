UPDATE: May 30 at 10:00pm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police continue to investigate an alleged luring. The suspicious behavior was reported in North Spokane on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the area of Empire Avenue and Cincinnati Street after a person said their daughter was approached by a man in a pickup truck who offered her $1000 to ‘buy her.’
"After telling the male no, the male continued to a different group of kids and started to talk to them near Glass Park. The vehicle then left the area. Both group of kids were under 18 years old," a release from SPD said.
On Saturday evening, officers located the vehicle involved in the incident in Spokane Valley. SPD says an alert citizen and a deputy helped quickly find it and the man associated with the vehicle. That man was arrested on an unrelated warrant and the truck was seized. It will be searched once a warrant is secured.
The vehicle in questions is a maroon Ford F150 with Washington license plate C38119V. Police say there were two men inside the pickup, but so far, they have only located one of them.
In a release, SPD asked the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle or suspicious encounters.
“Activity on social media suggests that citizens may have interacted with or observed other suspicious behavior associated with the vehicle that has not been reported to law enforcement. SPD urges anyone witnessing suspicious behavior related to this case to please contact investigators. Those individuals can call crime check at 509-456-2233 and let the operator know they are providing information reference incident 2021-20087067. Often seemingly trivial details are key to criminal investigations; even if your observation doesn’t seem significant it may be critical to investigators working on this case.”
