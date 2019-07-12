Watch again

UPDATE:

The Spokane Police Department have located 13-year-old Hunter Simmons. They would like to thank the public for their help.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Hunter Simmons.

Spokane police responded to the 3400 block of E Carlisle Avenue on Friday, July 12, where Simmons' mother told them her son had not been seen since he left home unexpectedly at about 2:30 pm.

Simmons is described as about 5-foot-three-inches tall and about 85 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black track pants and black glasses. Police say he also has autism and is on the highly functioning spectrum level.

Spokane Police conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area but were unable to locate Simmons. It's unknown where he might have gone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference case 2019-20129272.