Watch again

UPDATE 12/17 2:19pm

Marquis R. Smith was taken into custody this morning following the domestic violence homicide on Walton Ave. Major Crimes detectives worked overnight and developed probable cause to arrest Smith for the murder of his mother. Detectives were granted a Murder 1st degree warrant. Smith was located and arrested.

This morning, around 9:45am, a patrol officer contacted a suspicious person at Wall St. and Greta Ave. Officer Yrigollen contacted Marquis Smith and told him to remove his hands from his pocket. Smith complied and was taken into custody without incident. SPD dispatchers confirmed the outstanding warrant for Smith and he was arrested. Smith was taken to the Major Crimes office before being booked into jail for Murder 1st degree domestic violence.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Our crews are on the scene of a deadly stabbing near Post and Walton in Spokane.

Officer Briggs with the Spokane Police Dept. was on scene saying that they got the call around 11:30 Sunday night.

Initial information indicated it could be a domestic situation.

Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and when they got there they found a woman with life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she died.

Officer Briggs says that this stabbing does not appear to be random.

At this point in time they aren’t releasing information about the suspect and that person has not been located either.