UPDATE:
The Spokane Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting at 7th Ave and Maple Street.
In a press conference, Spokane Police Department Chief, Craig Meidl, said they took a suspect into custody with a U.S. Marshall Warrant for possession of a firearm.
An officer located the individual Saturday afternoon and they initially took off running with a semi-automatic hand gun. The officer fired multiple rounds at the individual but lost sight of them.
Several minutes later, the suspect was seen again on a front porch a few blocks away. Officers responded and the suspect was taken into custody. No one was shot in the incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There is a heavy police presences at 7th Street and Maple Street in Spokane for a reported shooting.
According to The Spokesman-Review, police confirmed there was a shooting and there are no injuries or victims. Still no word on a suspect. The Maple View Apartments are taped off.
According to the Spokane Police Department's Twitter, area roads are closed.
Police are on scene putting up crime tape. KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson gathering more information.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.