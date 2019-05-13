UPDATE:
Spokane Police say the man has been located safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, WA - The Spokane Police Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a missing adult possibly suffering from medical issues.
Police say Jon Etherton was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday in Northwest Spokane.
- He was driving a silver 2005 Chevy Equinox with Washington Plate AQW8971
- He is 63 years of age with gray hair and brown eyes
- He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and brown leather shoes
Etherton has not returned home and does not have his cell phone or his medications, which is not normal behavior for him.
If located call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 immediately.