UPDATE:
Tuesday afternoon, a man was found bleeding with non-life-threatening injuries near Pines and Valleyway. It was reported that he had been part of a physical altercation with another man. Another report stated that he had stabbed himself.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, he was transported to the hospital.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
The second man involved in the fight has been located and is cooperating with investigators. He needed medical attention for minor injuries.
Authorities believe a fight occurred between the two men after the disorderly man blocked traffic. At some point, an sharp weapon was pulled by one of the men and both ended up injured. At this time, neither men have been arrested or charged as a result of this incident.
Southbound traffic lanes on Pines Road are closed while the scene is processed for evidence as this investigation continues.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, and has not already been contacted by investigators, is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10137048.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is heavy police activity at Pines Road and Valleyway Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Southbound Pines is blocked.
Traffic cameras in the area showed first responders putting a person on a stretcher into an ambulance.
