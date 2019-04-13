UPDATE:
SPOKANE, VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police say missing adult Rex Phillips has been found.
He is now safe and in contact with his family.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing at risk adult.
Deputies are trying to find 83-year-old Rex Phillips. He was last seen Saturday morning at about 10:00 a.m. when he left his home in the 4500 block of N. Sullivan.
Phillips was on foot, has severe dementia and is not dressed for the rain or the cold temperatures as nighttime approaches.
His family and friends are out searching the area and are worried for his welfare.
If you've seen him or know of his location, you are asked to Call Crime at 509-456-2233 or 911. Reference case #10048890.