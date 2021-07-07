Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CASCADE GAPS...THE COLUMBIA BASIN...SPOKANE AREA AND PALOUSE... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673), Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674), Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676) and Fire Weather Zone 677 East Washington Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 677). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized gusts 35 to 40 mph around Wenatchee, Ellensburg, and Vantage. * Relative Humidities: 13 to 25 percent. * Impacts: Hot, dry, and gusty winds will increase the risk for rapid fire spread in the afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&