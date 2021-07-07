UPDATE: JULY 7 at 12:18 P.M.
Police said the man is still on the loose, fleeing on foot. Ammunition was found in his car leading police to believe he is armed.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Julian Angel Hernandez, has multiple felony charges in Washington and Idaho.
Police said Hernandez fled from police attempting a wellness check Wednesday morning in a vehicle, which he crashed shortly after.
Police have been searching for Hernandez with dogs but he hasn't been found. They will continue to monitor the area.
Here's his description:
- Face and arm tattoos
- 5'7"
- Around 250 pounds
- Blue shirt and jeans
If you see Hernandez, do not confront him and call 911.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 11:21 A.M.
A shelter in place order is in effect in the area.
Sheriffs report the man has attempted to get into multiple apartments. When confronted by one of the residents, he jumped from the third story and fled.
Sheriffs believe the man is armed and dangerous. They are searching for the man with K9 units.
UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 11:21 A.M.
Law enforcement has Mission and Flora closed down and K9 units on scene.
There's not much information available at this time but KHQ is on the scene.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police are asking for help finding a man who fled his vehicle during an investigation.
Police say he's 5-foot-10 inches tall, Hispanic, 280 pounds and has a tattoo under his left eye and on his arm.
Police say call 911 if you see him.