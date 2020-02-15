UPDATE:
According to the Multi Agency Communications Center, Sprint services are restored following a network outage.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Sprint customers in Grant County may not be able to call 911 due to an outage on Saturday.
The Multi Agency Communications Center (MACC) said Sprint customers in the area may experience a network outage affecting their ability to call 911.
"If you are a Sprint customer, we suggest you try a phone from another cellular company or use a land line to call 911 if needed," MACC said.
Sprint is aware of the outage, according to MACC, and they are currently working to restore full service to their subscribers.
Stay tuned for updates.
