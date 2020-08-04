UPDATE 7:00 PM:
According to Stevens County Fire District No. 1, the fire is no longer spreading.
There is no damage or danger for any structures.
The fire is still estimated at seven acres.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 5:00 PM:
A seven acre fire is burning three miles south of Look Lake Tuesday evening.
According to Stevens County Fire District No. 1, is it in the wooded area in the Hidden Valley area.
Air support is in route and will be using Loon Lake to refill their water tanks.
Information will be updated as it is received.
