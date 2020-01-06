UPDATE (4:35 am):
Stevens Pass is back open. Traction tires are advised.
UPDATE:
US 2 will remain closed overnight between milepost 66 and 84.
WSDOT said crews will reevaluate the roadway Tuesday morning.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to WSDOT East, US 2 remains closed between the summit of Stevens Pass and Coles Corner due to winter conditions and falling trees.
There is no confirmed reopening time.
US 2 remains closed between the summit of Stevens Pass and Coles Corner (mp 66-84) due to winter conditions including falling trees. We are hoping that the rain will knock down the snow stuck to the trees that's causing them to fall but still don't have a confirmed time to open. pic.twitter.com/5jzyVwtRvi— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 7, 2020
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
STEVENS PASS - Heads up to travelers: Highway 2 at Stevens Pass is closed in both directions after snow took down about a dozen trees.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no current estimate for when the highway will reopen. Crews are working to clear the trees and check other trees for potential hazards.
The roadway will be back open as soon as it's clear and as soon as it's safe to do so.
