Stevens Pass closed in both directions 1/6/2020

Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation 

UPDATE (4:35 am):

Stevens Pass is back open. Traction tires are advised.

UPDATE: 

US 2 will remain closed overnight between milepost 66 and 84.

WSDOT said crews will reevaluate the roadway Tuesday morning. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to WSDOT East, US 2 remains closed between the summit of Stevens Pass and Coles Corner due to winter conditions and falling trees. 

There is no confirmed reopening time. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

STEVENS PASS -  Heads up to travelers: Highway 2 at Stevens Pass is closed in both directions after snow took down about a dozen trees.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no current estimate for when the highway will reopen. Crews are working to clear the trees and check other trees for potential hazards. 

The roadway will be back open as soon as it's clear and as soon as it's safe to do so. 

