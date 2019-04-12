UPDATE:
CHENEY, Wash. - A stretch of Highway 904 west of Cheney was closed down as authorities conducted an explosive device investigation.
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies say someone saw what appeared to be a suspicious device and called 911. The bomb squad was called in and determined the device was not dangerous, but it took nearly two hours to come to that conclusion.
The roadway is expected to reopen by 6:30 pm.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
CHENEY, Wash. - A long stretch of Highway 904 west of Cheney is closed Friday evening for an investigation.
KHQ has reached out to several agencies to find out more, so far all that's been said is that some kind of investigation is going on in the area.
Highway 904 is closed from Graham Road until Malloy Prairie Road, about seven miles away. People who live on Richey Road will be able to come through the area if they approach from Graham Road.
However, everything remains closed on the Malloy Prairie side.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.