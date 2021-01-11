UPDATE:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - At least 75 firefighters from five jurisdictions are on scene of a large structure fire at the Victory Transportation building near the I-90 Geiger exit.
According to fire officials on scene, they do not know what caused the fire but there is propane spillage.
Due to the propane that is involved, crews have to be careful with how much water they put on the fire.
The fire is under control but they expect to be there all night.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash - A large structure fire at Victory Transportation is burning near the I-90 Geiger exit.
Fire crews are on scene at West Thorpe Road.
KHQ crews on the scene say the cause of the fire is not yet known and firefighters are still working to put out the flames.
Victory Transportation is a delivery company that has everything from mini vans, box trucks, to semi-trailer trucks.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Breaking: Active fire at Victory Transportation in Spokane County, about a minute away from the Grove Exit off I-90. Cause unknown, as firefighters are still working to put out the flames. More trucks arriving by the minute. pic.twitter.com/NaYnlLGTZq— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) January 12, 2021
