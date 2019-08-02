BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The husband of a Bonner County woman who was murdered in her home back in April is now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death. Shirley Ramey was found murdered in her home on April 5, 2017. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office initially named and arrested a suspect, however, that suspect had an alibi that checked out.