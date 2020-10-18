Individual in critical condition after found with gunshot wound on South Hill

UPDATE: 

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting.

SCSO said they will be at 55th Avenue and Regal for several hours investigating. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

SPOKANE, Wash. - An individual is in critical condition after they were found with a gunshot wound on South Hill. 

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, the patient was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on East 55th Avenue. 

Spokane County Fire District 8 treated the patient and rushed them to the hospital. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

