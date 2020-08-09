UPDATE Aug. 9, 2020:
A man is behind bars with the charges of second degree murder after Spokane Police found a woman dead inside a car Saturday afternoon.
According to Spokane Police, the 36-year-old suspect, Nathan Beal, was taken into custody at the scene on Saturday.
Search warrants were obtained to seize the victim's car and search the residence in the 1900 block of West Second Avenue.
Spokane Police said if you witnessed anything suspicious around this location or have surveillance video you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #2020-20136923.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Aug. 7, 2020:
A woman was found dead inside a car Saturday afternoon by Spokane Police and police said she died of unnatural causes.
Spokane Police Public Information Officer John O'Brien said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. when a passerby noticed the woman slumped over in a car.
Responding officers determined the woman appeared to be the victim of a homicide. Police are currently not releasing information on what prompted them to think she is a homicide victim.
O'Brien said a person of interest was taken into custody and the Major Crimes Unit is on scene to investigate.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A large police presence has blocked off South Elm Street and West Second Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Spokane Police tell KHQ that it began as a medical response but turned into a possible crime scene investigation.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, traffic cannot get past the Rosauers.
KHQ crews said there is an armored truck in at the scene.
Information will be updated as it is received.
