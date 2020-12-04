UPDATE:
According to Spokane County Jail Director, Mike Sparber, a female suspect is dead after she entered the Spokane County Jail with a knife.
Sparber said the woman was buzzing the intercom, asking to come in.
A corrections officer went outside to talk to the woman who then pulled out a knife.
The corrections officer at the scene asked the woman to back up. The woman did not and became uncooperative prompting the corrections officer to shoot the woman.
The corrections officer is now on leave.
This is the first fatal shooting at the Spokane County Jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response team is investigating an officer involved shooting downtown near the public safety building at the Spokane County campus.
Sgt. Terry Preuninger told KHQ the shooting it did not involve a Spokane Police officer or a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy.
KHQ crews are at the scene working to gain more information.
Information will be updated as it is received.
